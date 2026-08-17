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BJP Reshuffle Live: Bharatiya Janata Party likely to announce Team 2029 today, fresh faces expected to be inducted

Younger leaders are heavily being discussed in political circles to bolster youth outreach, a strategic push following recent student-led protests and aligned with Nabin's own role as one of the party's youngest national presidents.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to undergo a major organisational reshuffle. According to reports, the saffron camp is expected to announce a completely revamped team today. However, it is important to note that the party has not yet issued any official statement.

Reports further suggest that the strategic overhaul aims to strike a balance between seasoned experience and fresh perspectives. BJP president Nitin Nabin is reportedly planning to bring top ministers into the team, alongside a significant influx of young and women leaders, as the party lays the groundwork for the road to 2029.

Notably, the exercise comes months after Nitin Nabin took over as party president. According to a Republic TV report, the new organizational structure will introduce key office-bearers, including vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, national spokespersons, and heads of the party’s various morchas (wings).

Younger leaders are heavily being discussed in political circles to bolster youth outreach, a strategic push following recent student-led protests and aligned with Nabin’s own role as one of the party’s youngest national presidents.

BJP Reshuffle Live: