Kolkata: BJP leader Mukul Roy has written to Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in response to the letter TMC wrote to him a day ago over the violence in the state. According to ANI, the letter says, “There has been a complete breakdown of state machinery and if steps are not taken urgently to contain the situation, the same will go out of hands.”

The Governor has already met Shah to discuss the law and order situation in the state. The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to the Mamata government following the clashes, asking it to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity in the state. “The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,” the advisory said.

Responding to the advisory, the state government had claimed that the situation was under control and “firm and appropriate actions” were initiated in case of a few “stray post-poll clashes”.

“There has been no delinquency in discharge of functions by public officials yet, strict vigil has been kept on the evolved affairs,” it had added.

West Bengal: BJP leader Mukul Roy writes to Home Minister Amit Shah in response to the letter TMC wrote to HM on June 9; states,’There has been a complete breakdown of state machinery and if steps are not taken urgently to contain the situation, the same will go out of hands.’ pic.twitter.com/2tCLcTJOCl — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019



Roy’s letter to Shah, referring to the Bengal government letter, says it was nothing but a bundle of lies and its contents were “highly disputed”. It alleges that the government letter has deliberately been “put in the public domain to mislead the common people at large”.

Then it goes on to respond to Bengal government’s letter paragraph-wise.