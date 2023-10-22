BJP Revokes Suspension of Telangana MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revoked the suspension of its Telangana MLA T. Raja Singh. The controversial MLA was suspended last year for making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad. The Central Disciplinary Committee of BJP informed Raja Singh on Sunday that it has decided to revoke his suspension forthwith.

The Committee took the decision on the basis of his reply to the show-cause notice issued to him following his suspension. Raja Singh shared the letter on ‘X’ and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda and other leaders.

The revocation of suspension cleared the decks for fielding Raja Singh in the next month’s Assembly elections. He is likely to contest again from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad. The MLA was arrested by the police in August last year for making certain comments hurting religious sentiments of Muslims. He was sent to jail on August 25 after the Hyderabad Police commissioner had invoked the Preventive Detention Act.

Raja Singh was released from jail on November 9 after the Telangana High Court set aside the police commissioner’s order and granted him bail. The court, however, directed him not to make any speech or comment which created hatred among communities. As the BJP delayed revocation of his suspension, Raja Singh had told the state Assembly in August this year he will not be a member in the next Assembly.

His meeting with state minister for finance and health T. Harish Rao had triggered speculation that he was planning to shift loyalties to ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He, however, clarified that he has no plans to leave the BJP or contest as an independent.

