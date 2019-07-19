New Delhi: A day after the Income-Tax (IT) Department attached a ‘benami’ plot worth Rs 400 crore of Mayawati‘s brother, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief lambasted the BJP-led government and alleged that the ruling party can’t see development of Dalits and other backward classes in education, business or any other field.

“BJP and RSS are casteists. They don’t want to see development of Dalits and other backward classes in education, business or any other field. They are using various ways to create problems for this but our party is working for development of these people,” said Mayawati.

“Before pointing fingers at others, BJP should look at themselves. If they think they are honest, then they should investigate how much wealth they and their family had before joining the party and how much it is now,” said the BSP chief.

She claimed that Rs 2000 crore was deposited in BJP bank account during elections.

Rejecting corruption charges against her brother, Mayawati said, “This is a conspiracy against us. These people toyed with EVMs. This government is misusing central machinery. “Modi and Amit Shah’s government has bought a lot of land in the name of the party all over the country. These all are benami property,” the BSP chief added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Income-Tax Department attached a ‘benami’ plot worth Rs 400 crore in Noida of BSP supremo Mayawati‘s brother and his wife. The seven-acre plot is ‘beneficially owned’ by Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata.

The Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the IT department issued a provisional order for the attachment of these properties on July 16. Notably, the order was issued under Section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988.