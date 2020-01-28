New Delhi: Hours after controversial JNU student Sharjeel Imam was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad, JNU Students’ Union on Tuesday the BJP&RSS want to criminalise Muslims on an unprecedented scale.

“The arrest of JNU student Sharjeel Imam under draconian charges of sedition shows that Islamophobia, selective amnesia and bias matter more than anything for a state apparatus under control of RSS-BJP. The BJP and RSS want to criminalise Muslims on an unprecedented scale,” the JNU SU said in a statement.

The development comes after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police earlier in the day arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam who stoked controversy with his ‘cut off Assam from India’ remark.

Prior to this, the Jehanabad Police had detained Sharjeel’s younger brother Muzammil Imam.

With charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sharjeel was on Sunday booked by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Separately, a number of cases have also been filed against him for his controversial remark at Shaheen Bagh.

He came to the limelight when a series of videos went viral on social media in which he was heard saying: “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this.”

“It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us,” he was heard saying further in the video.