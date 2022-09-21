New Delhi: BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday posted a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking with a hijab-clad girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics, triggering a backlash from Congress leaders who slammed Patra for his remarks. Posting a picture of Gandhi walking with the girl wearing a hijab, Patra tweeted in Hindi, “When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion then it is called appeasement.”Also Read - Video: Rahul Gandhi Participates in Snake Boat Race Exhibition in Kerala. Can You Spot Him?

Soon after his tweet, Congress leaders tore into him and asked BJP to look beyond people’s faith. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who is likely to contest the party’s presidential election said Rahul Gandhi’s gesture is just a decent one towards a kid. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi to Open With Rohit Sharma For India in T20 World Cup? TV Anchor Makes BIG Goof-up | WATCH Viral VIDEO

Asking BJP to learn to look beyond people’s faith, Tharoor said Congress does not look at people through the prism of religion. “Is there no low to which BJP spokesperson won’t sink? Tharoor said. “She is a little child and too young to be part of ant vote bank. Please spare her from your small-mindedness!” Tharoor tweeted. Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 12 Highlights: Rahul Gandhi Participates In Kerala's Iconic Snake Boat Race

Is there no low to which BJP spokesmen won’t sink? She is a little child & too young to be part of any vote bank: please spare her from your small-mindedness! What @RahulGandhi is doing is a simple decent gesture towards a kid. BJP, learn to look beyond people’s faith; we do. https://t.co/y4WiXJTCkA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2022

Tagging Patra’s tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP leader and said he did not even spare a young girl. “It’s one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra – but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!” she said.

Responding to Shrinate’s tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Worse than the pits.”

संबित तुमसे ज़्यादा घटिया और गिरा हुआ व्यक्ति मैंने अपने जीवन में नहीं देखा एक छोटी सी बच्ची को भी नहीं बख्शा यात्रा में अपार जनसमूह देख कर बौखलाना एक बात है – पर नफ़रत में इस तरह अंधा होना You are the pits!@sambitswaraj https://t.co/NautV1xLAp — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 20, 2022

The Congress has accused the BJP of resorting to disinformation and falsehood on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, and said it shows the “fear” and “frustration” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party’s leadership at the success of the yatra.

Rahul’s picture with Hijab-clad girl

The pictures shared by the Congress on its official Twitter handle on Monday (20 September) shows Rahul Gandhi walking along with a little girl wearing burqa and hijab, holding her hand.

Hijab has been politics at play in southern India be it Kerala or Karnataka. It is to be recalled that during hijab protest in Karnataka, the Congress came in support of students who were asked to remove the headgear and said that it is right of the women the way they want to dress.

Notably, the matter of hijab row and uniform dressing in school is being heard by the Supreme Court.