New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon on Saturday was elected the new Chandigarh mayor. Dhillon, who won 14 votes out of 28, had defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s Anju Katyal by just one vote to win the post.Also Read - HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction BBL 2021-22, Fantasy Cricket Hints Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match 41: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes at 3:00 PM IST January 8 Saturday

Minutes after Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon was declared as the new Chandigarh mayor, AAP councillors held protest at Assembly hall of municipal corporation in Chandigarh. Also Read - Melbourne Summer Set: Simona Halep Books Final Berth; Injured Naomi Osaka Pulls Out

Ruckus by Aam Aadmi Party councillors at the Assembly Hall of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh after Bharatiya Janata Party wins mayor elections — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Also Read - Anupamaa Places Her Hand on Anuj Kapadia to Calm Him; MaAn Fans in Tears After Malvika’s Domestic Violence Story | Big Update

Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon received 14 votes while Anju Katya got 13 votes and one vote was declared invalid. Both AAP and BJP had 14 votes each in the House, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Soon after the results were declared, the AAP councillors held protest and raised slogans.

Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon is a councillor from ward number. Dillon’s husband Jagtar Singh Dhillon is a former councillor.