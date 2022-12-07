live

BJP Seizes The Day In GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022; See Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi, Nizar, Dangs Updates Here

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 UPDATES:

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:07 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE updates on Nizar (ST), Dangs (ST), Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi (ST), Vansda (ST)

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The voting for the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 took place in two phases on December 01 and December 05 respectively. Citizens cast their votes for 89 seats out of a total of 182 in phase 1 and the for the rest 93 in phase 2. The counting of votes will take place today, December 08, 2022. The results will be announced after all the votes have been counted.

Nizar (ST), Dangs (ST), Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi (ST), Vansda (ST) constituencies were all grabbed by BJP in its massive win this year.

As per the exit polls results, BJP is set to win for a seventh straight term in the state by garnering more than 110 seats, followed by Congress and with AAP hanging by the threads. However, this time, the Aam Admi Party, in the wake of putting up a stellar show in Punjab, has triangulated the battle. So far the contest has remained limited to two major national parties, BJP and INC.

In the last 2017 elections, the Congress was the main challenger and the party put up a good show against the ruling BJP. While the BJP bagged 99 seats, just a little more than the half mark, the Congress ended up with 77 seats.

Almost a month before the elections, the residents of 18 villages in the Navsari assembly constituency put up banners boycotting the elections as their demand of trains halting at the railway stations of these villages was not met since the pandemic. However, later the voter turn out was about 65 per cent in both the phases.

Nizar (ST), Dangs (ST), Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi (ST), Vansda (ST) results

Live Updates

  • 5:02 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE Blog have now ended. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news updates.

  • 5:01 PM IST

    BJP All Set To Rule Gujarat For Another 5 Years: BJP has won 156 seats in Gujarat out of 182. INC grabbed 17 while AAP got only 5.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    BJP candidate Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit won from Nizar constituency by a margin of 23, 131 votes.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Results Updates:

    BJP candidate Vijaybhai Rameshbhai Patel wins Dangs constituency.
    He defeats Congress’ Patel Mukeshbhai Chandarbhai by a margin of 19,674 votes.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    BJP leads in Nizar constituency. BJP candidate Jayrambhai Chemabhai Gamit is leading by a margin of 23131 votes.

  • 2:21 PM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Constituency Navsari winner announced; Results LIVE Updates:

    Desai Rakesh Gunvantbhai from BJP wins from Navsari
    constituency by garnering 106559 votes. Congress’ Deepak Barot got 34422 votes.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    Gujarat LIVE Assembly Elections Results Updates: BJP’s R.C. Patel wins Jalalpore by grabbing 1,05,921 votes as against Congress’ Ranjit Panchal who got 37,400 votes.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Assembly Election Updates:
    Jalalpore winner announced; BJP’s R.C. Patel wins for the second time in the constituency.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE GANDEVI WINNER ANNOUNCED: Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel from BJP wins. The seat goes to the party for the second time.

  • 11:43 AM IST
    BJP CREATES MASSIVE HISTORY in GUJARAT – Live Election Result Counting Updates: BJP leads on 159 seats while Congress is at 15 seats, AAP gets 5, and 3 go to others.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 10:28 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:07 PM IST