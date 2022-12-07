live

BJP Seizes The Day In GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022; See Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi, Nizar, Dangs Updates Here

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE updates on Nizar (ST), Dangs (ST), Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi (ST), Vansda (ST)

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The voting for the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 took place in two phases on December 01 and December 05 respectively. Citizens cast their votes for 89 seats out of a total of 182 in phase 1 and the for the rest 93 in phase 2. The counting of votes will take place today, December 08, 2022. The results will be announced after all the votes have been counted.

Nizar (ST), Dangs (ST), Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi (ST), Vansda (ST) constituencies were all grabbed by BJP in its massive win this year.

As per the exit polls results, BJP is set to win for a seventh straight term in the state by garnering more than 110 seats, followed by Congress and with AAP hanging by the threads. However, this time, the Aam Admi Party, in the wake of putting up a stellar show in Punjab, has triangulated the battle. So far the contest has remained limited to two major national parties, BJP and INC.

In the last 2017 elections, the Congress was the main challenger and the party put up a good show against the ruling BJP. While the BJP bagged 99 seats, just a little more than the half mark, the Congress ended up with 77 seats.

Almost a month before the elections, the residents of 18 villages in the Navsari assembly constituency put up banners boycotting the elections as their demand of trains halting at the railway stations of these villages was not met since the pandemic. However, later the voter turn out was about 65 per cent in both the phases.

