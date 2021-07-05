Mumbai: After BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis latest remarks fueled speculation of a possible renewal of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has now compared his party’s equation with former coalition party BJP with the relationship between actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao who recently announced their separation. Also Read - Shiv Sena, BJP Not Enemies; Appropriate Decision To Be Taken As Per Situation: Fadnavis

Sanjay Raut’s reaction came after Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that BJP and Shiv Sena are “not enemies”. Also Read - Maha Vikas Aghadi Stands United, Attempts to Break Alliance Will Go in Vain: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

“We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena and BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact,” said Raut.

Shiv Sena leader’s remarks came amid speculation of a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state and BJP allying with Shiv Sena.

However, BJP had denied the possibility of any such alliance between the two parties.

Asked about Fadnavis’ comment, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “Devendra Fadnavis has said BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it’s 100 per cent true but this doesn’t mean that both will come together and form a government.”

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Fadnavis said there might be some differences between BJP and Shiv Sena but they are not enemies.

Briefing media persons, Fadnavis said, “There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP.”