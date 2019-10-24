New Delhi: At a time when the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is on the way to claim a clean victory for 288 Assembly seats of Maharashtra, state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the trends indicate a clear mandate by the voters of the state. He also said that the next government will be of BJP-Sena Mahayuti (grand alliance).

“A Clear mandate by voters, next govt will be of BJP-Sena mahayuti (grand alliance)”, Fadnavis said during the press conference.

Addressing a press conference while the counting of votes till going on in the state, Fadnavis said he will go ahead according to what has been decided between Shiv Sena and the BJP.

“We are going to go ahead according to what has been decided between Shiv Sena and us (BJP). What has been decided is something which you will get to know when the time is right,” he added.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: We are going to go ahead according to what has been decided between Shiv Sena and us (BJP). What has been decided is something which you will get to know when the time is right. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/hKBAXes6cE — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

As per official trends by the Election Commission, Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West constituency. His deputy CM candidate Aaditya Thackray also won from Worli constituency.

Expressing concern that his candidates have lost to bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency and Parli Assembly constituency, Fadnavis said he will find out reason for the defeat.

“Two results are shocking for us – Bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency and Parli Assembly constituency. Our 6 ministers have lost, we will find out reasons tomorrow onward. Today’s the day to celebrate our victory and let us do that,” he added.

He also said that 15 independent MLAs have contacted him and they are ready to come with him. “Others may also come but these 15 will come with us. Most of them are BJP or Shiv Sena rebels,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reminded Fadnavis of the 50-50 formula which both the leaders had discussed before. “The 50-50 formula was decided. Discussions should be held and then it should be decided that who would be the Chief Minister (of Maharashtra),” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Talking about his son Aaditya who won from Worli, Udhav said he is porous of him as his father. “Being his father I am proud of him. I am happy that people gave him so much love. I want to tell people of the state to keep blessing us,” he added.

Talking about the next course of action, Udhav said all the elected members will sit together and elect the person who will lead them. “The entire process of the party will be followed,” he said.

Counting of votes for all the 288 Assembly segments began at 8 am on Thursday at 269 locations in the state. Earlier, the exit polls have predicted a clear victory win for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in the state. The polling for the 288 assembly seats was held on Monday which witnessed a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent.