New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday launched a formal attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Chattrapal for parking their vehicles on an athletic track at Pune's Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. In a series of tweets, several BJP leaders and MLAs slammed Pawar, the former Indian Olympics Association (IOA) chief, who was visiting the sports center in Pune's Balewadi area along with Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar and Minister of State Aditi S Tatkare on Saturday. The MVA leaders were at the sports complex to review the work of the under-construction International Sports University.

Taking to Twitter, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that he was very sad to see "disrespect for sports". Rijiju wrote, "I'm personally very sad to see such disrespect for sports and sporting ethics in our country." Sharing a report about the incident, Rijiju added, "As it is we are lacking in sufficient sports facilities in our country. All the sports centers need proper care."

I’m personally very sad to see such disrespect for sports and sporting ethics in our country. https://t.co/XV47LRckmJ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 27, 2021



Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted, "Due to a meeting held at the Sports Complex in Maharashtra, an athletes' track built at a cost of crores was damaged. Instead of strengthening the facilities of the players, the Maharashtra Sports Minister is himself engaged in spoiling the system."

It was learned that a meeting was called in the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday and vehicles of NCP chief and others were parked on the track.

In a series of tweets, BJP MLA in Maharashtra, Siddharth Shirole said, "The arrogance of the #MVA leadership and their complete disdain for citizens and public property is extremely infuriating. To see Ex-President IOA, Sports Minister of Government of Maharashtra and others disrespect and abuse the hallowed sports infrastructure, hurts me as a citizen and as a sports person."

#VIP Culture & Arrogance of the #MVA…

Athletic track at Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (#PUNE ) being used as a parking lot for Cars belonging Ex. IOA President @PawarSpeaks ji, Sports Cabinet Minister @SunilKedar1111 ji and MoS Sports @iAditiTatkare ji Courtesy : @mataonline pic.twitter.com/T2P5X9oPeO — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 27, 2021

In a separate tweet, Shirole said, "Despicable that the athletic track at Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Mahalunge-Balewadi) was used as a parking lot for Cars belonging to senior MVA Leadership including Ex. IOA President Sharad Pawar, Sports Cabinet Minister Sunil Chattrapal Kedar and MoS Sports Aditi S Tatkare."

"Not only has the athletic Track worth crores of rupees Aat ShivChaptrapati Sports Complex #Pune been damaged, but the spirit of Sportspersons who bring glory to our nation has been severely dented by the shameful & arrogant actions of #MVA leadership," Shirole said.

It is one thing for the Sport Commissioner of MH to apologize for this disgraceful act… but when will the tall leaders of the #MVA apologize to the athletic community for disrespecting & destructing their hallowed ground with an act that clearly was a brazen abuse of power https://t.co/6EogZYXca0 — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 27, 2021

It is one thing for the Sport Commissioner of MH to apologize for this disgraceful act… but when will the tall leaders of the MVA apologize to the athletic community for disrespecting & destructing their hallowed ground with an act that clearly was a brazen abuse of power, wrote Shirole in another tweet.

In-charge of BJP’s Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya tweeted, “At a time when Indian athletes are preparing for Olympics, Sharad Pawar, former IOA president and other MVA ministers, in a brazen display of arrogance, run their cars on the tracks of Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Pune), because they didn’t want to climb two flights of stairs.”