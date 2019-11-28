New Delhi: Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray expressing apology for not being able to attend his oath-taking ceremony, the BJP took it as a chance to slams the Wayanad MP saying is he afraid to come to such gathering?

“Stop being a hypocrite @RahulGandhi. You are making someone with identical views as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Udhav Thackeray, ‘Editor-In-Chief’ of Saamna wrote that Godse was a Patriot. Is that why you are ashamed to attend swearing-in. @INCIndia,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said in a tweet.

Further slamming the Congress leader, Rao asked if Rahul is scared that hugging Uddhav Thackeray is equivalent to hanging himself.

“Is Rahul scared that hugging Uddhav Thackeray is equivalent to hanging himself? Sena is wanted for grabbing power but is untouchable. This is how Sultanetes treat slaves, not partners. This is the ultimate insult to the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, the pride of Maharashtra,” he said in another tweet.

The statement from the BJP came after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi wrote two separate letters to Uddhav saying they won’t be able to come for his swearing-in ceremony for personal engagements.

It is interesting to note that the BJP is miffed over the government formation in Maharashtra as its ally Shiv Sena severed the age-old relation and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the new government.

In a star-studded and glittering ceremony on Thursday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath at Shivaji Park alogn with other six MLAs of the Congress, NCP and Sena.