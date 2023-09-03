Home

BJP Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin For His ‘Eradicate Sanatana’ Remarks

DMK leader Udhayanidhi's anti-Hindu remarks have set off a firestorm of criticism and strong reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Tamil Nadu minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin.(PTI file)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has stirred a major controversy with his ‘ Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’ comments, sparking intense criticism and strong responses from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Now, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya has criticized Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks. Malviya took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma.” He also attacked the Congress-led INDIA alliance on the issue.

“DMK is a prominent member of the Opposition block and a long-standing ally of the Congress. Is this what was agreed in the Mumbai meet?” he asked.

Sharing a video of Stalin’s speech, the BJP IT cell Head wrote in another message, “Rahul Gandhi speaks of Mohabbat ki Dukaan (shop of love) but Congress ally DMK’s scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress’s silence is support for this genocidal call… I.N.D.I Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilisation that is Bharat.”

BJP State president K Annamalai also accused both the Stalins of parroting the “ideas” of Christian missionaries.

“The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. Thiru @Udhaystalin, you, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries and the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology,” Annamalai wrote in a message on X.

“Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is to hold a Mic in an event like this & rant out your frustration!” he added.

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed.”

“I thank the organisers of this conference for giving me the opportunity to deliver a special address. You have kept the name of the conference as ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’ rather than ‘Anti-Sanatana Conference’, I appreciate that,” Udhayanidhi said.

He further said, “Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can’t oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate this that’s how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated.”

