Is BJP planning to send Varun Gandhi, Smriti Irani to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh next month? Final list likely soon

The number of Legislative assemblies in Uttar Pradesh is 403. Currently, there are 396 MLAs. So 37 first-preference votes are required to win one Rajya Sabha seat.

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Smriti Irani (PC: Instagram)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field national general secretaries Smriti Irani and Harish Dwivedi in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh, according to an NDTV report. The names of Varun Gandhi, Sanjeev Baliyan, and Satyapal Singh are also being discussed. Ten seats in the state are up for election on October 16, and the Samajwadi Party and the BJP are likely to face off for the 10th seat. The nomination process is set to begin on Tuesday.

It is important to note that the Samajwadi Party may field three candidates, the NDTV report said, though sources, though its current strength can secure victory of only two. The party is reportedly considering sending senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav to the Rajya Sabha once again. The names of former IAS officer Alok Ranjan and Salim Iqbal are also doing the rounds.

The Saffron Camp is certain to win seven seats. But keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections, the party is considering pushing for an eighth, leaving the field wide open for cross-voting.

Here are some of the key details:

The terms of current OBC MPs Geeta Shakya and BL Verma are ending.

BL Verma is a minister at the Centre, so he could be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The names of Prakash Pal, president of the state BJP OBC Morcha, and Rekha Verma are also being discussed.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s term is also coming to an end.

In view of next year’s assembly elections in Punjab, there is talk of sending him back to the Rajya Sabha.

There is also talk of replacing Dalit leader Brijlal with a younger Dalit leader.

Former minister Sanjeev Baliyan and former MP Satyapal Singh are being discussed as Jat leaders.

Varun Gandhi, Suresh Rana, Amit Malviya, and Rajbir Singh are also being considered.

Core Committee Meeting Today:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a core committee meeting today in Lucknow, where names of potential candidates will be discussed. The names will be finalised at a meeting of the Central Election Committee due in the next three to four days. According to the NDTV report, current MPs Neeraj Shekhar and Arun Singh may be asked to contest the assembly elections. The report further adds that the BJP will finalise the names of candidates with assembly elections in mind.

The party currently faces the challenge of retaining its Brahmin support base. At the same time, it is working on a strategy to win back non-Yadav OBC voters, particularly Kurmis, as well as non-Jatav SC voters who shifted away during the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is also considering greater representation for youth and women.