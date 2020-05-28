New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra was on Thursday hospitalised after showing symptoms of the deadly coronavirus infection. Also Read - Sharad Pawar Writes to PM Modi, Seeks His Intervention to Revive Real Estate Sector in Maharashtra

He has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said.

Patra is one of the most prominent BJP faces on news channels and is also known for being active on social media. He had also posted several tweets on Thursday.