New Delhi: Hours after unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP’s legislative party in Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday staked claim to form the government in the state on Saturday with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. “We have staked claim to form government in Haryana. Governor has accepted our proposal and invited us. I have tendered my resignation which has been accepted. Tomorrow at 2:15 PM oath-taking ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan. Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy CM,” Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The development comes as BJP leaders, including Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Manohar Lal Khattar and state party chief Subhash Barala, met Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim to form the government in the state.

On the other hand, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Chautala also met the governor and gave his party’s letter of support to him. The party has extended support to the saffron party to form the government in the state.

Along with the JJP, other Independent MLAs, who have extended their unconditional support to the saffron party, were also present during the meeting with the governor.

Ahead of the meeting with the governor, the BJP categorically said that it will not take the support of controversial Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda.