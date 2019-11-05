New Delhi: A day after offering its open-door invitation to ‘younger brother’ Shiv Sena to form the alliance government in the state, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that people of the state have given the mandate to form the government by the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. He went on to say that all party members will honour the mandate of the voters.

“People have given mandate to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, we’ll honour that mandate and form the government. The Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal. The BJP’s doors are always open for the Shiv Sena,” Chandrakant Patil said.

The statement from the BJP comes after the party members of the state met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the evening to discuss the ongoing impasse in the state.

However, another BJP member Sudhir Mungantiwar made it clear that the government in the state will be of the BJP only, and there no ‘if’ and ‘but’ in this case.

“We had a comprehensive discussion, we will wait for the Shiv Sena but the government will be ours only. There is no ‘if’ and ‘but’ here, you will get the news anytime that we are forming the government,” Sudhir Mungantiwar said soon after meeting Fadnavis in the evening.

The development comes after Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari earlier in the day said he has written a letter to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to request Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to come forward for negotiations between his party and the BJP. He expressed hope that Nitin Gadkari will be able to resolve the situation within two hours.

Earlier in the day, a poster calling Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray the next Chief Minister of the sate appeared in Mumbai yet again. This is the third time a poster of such kind appeared in the state, making the situation more critical. Put up outside Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray family, the poster had a picture of Aaditya with ‘My MLA, My Chief Minister’ written on it.

The BJP, on the other hand, on Monday said the party’s door is still open for talks with its ‘younger brother Shiv Sena. However, the BJP said the compromise on CM post doesn’t arise at any cost.

“We are waiting and watching. Our doors are open to discussions with Shiv Sena. There will be no compromise on the CM post. We are open to the distribution of ministerial portfolios,” sources at the BJP were quoted as saying by ANI.

On the other hand, a delegation of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders met Maharashtra Governor at raj Bhawan today.

The delegation who met the governor includes Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil, former CM Prithviraj Chavan and state Congress Chief Balasaheb Thorat. The delegation is believed to have discussed the political situation of the state with the governor. However, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the discussion was held on the losses caused to farmers due to unseasonal rains.

“Discussion was held on the losses caused to farmers due to unseasonal rains. Financial assistance announced by the government for Sangli and Kolhapur has not reached farmers yet, so we asked for help to all farmers,”Ajit Pawar said.

As per updates, the last date to form the new government in Maharashtra is November 7. If the government is not formed within that time, then President’s rule will be in place in the state.