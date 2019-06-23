New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party for three months on charges of indiscipline. Following the suspension, Champion cannot attend any of the meetings of the party or its legislators now for three months, said Pradesh BJP general secretary Naresh Bansal.

Notably. the legislator’s suspension comes after preliminary investigations by BJP Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of gross indiscipline and that of threatening a journalist.

A few days back, a video had gone viral in which Champion was seen threatening a reporter. He was also in the news for publicly making fun of BJP MLA from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnawal.

He had described then sitting MP from the seat and now Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as a ‘migratory bird’. Champion had also demanded a ticket from the party for his wife for the Lok Sabha polls from Haridwar.

He was among the nine Congress MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016. Later, all the nine MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker.