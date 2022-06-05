New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar from party’s primary membership over their comments on Prophet Muhammad. Earlier today, BJP had distanced itself from the controversial remarks saying it “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities”.Also Read - Citing Security Threat, Nupur Sharma Requests Media Houses, People Not To Make Her Address Public

In a statement, Party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. Sharma’s remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups. Also Read - Govt Took Strong Action Against Those Who Made Derogatory Remarks Against Minorities: Indian Embassy In Kuwait

Singh said, “During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion.” Also Read - Who Is Nupur Sharma In Centre Of Storm Over Remarks On Prophet

India’s Constitution gives right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said.

“As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development,” the BJP leader said.