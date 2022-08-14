New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Congress and former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and to mark the second “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a video narrating its version of events that led to the partition of India in 1947. The seven-minute video is a slickly edited combination of archival footage and dramatised visuals of the partition, and is set against the backdrop of evocative music and strong worded narrative, blaming Nehru for the creation of Pakistan by bowing to the demands of Muhammad Ali Jinnah-led Muslim League.Also Read - Airfare Caps Imposed on Airlines To be Removed from This Date | Deets Inside

The video featured Cyril John Radcliffe, whose partition map split Punjab and Bengal almost in half. It questioned how a person who had no knowledge of Indian cultural heritage was allowed to divide India in merely weeks.

"Where were those people at that time who had the responsibility of fighting against these divisive forces?" tweeted the office handle of BJP along with the video, which is mostly filled with visuals of Nehru and Jinnah.

जिन लोगों को भारत की सांस्कृतिक विरासत, सभ्यता, मूल्यों, तीर्थों का कोई ज्ञान नहीं था, उन्होंने मात्र तीन सप्ताह में सदियों से एक साथ रह रहे लोगों के बीच सरहद खींच दी। उस समय कहाँ थे वे लोग जिन पर इन विभाजनकारी ताक़तों के ख़िलाफ़ संघर्ष करने की ज़िम्मेदारी थी?

In the video, BJP also blamed Indian communists for the partition, claiming their leaders backed the Muslim League and justified the demand for a separate Muslim country.

Congress Hits Back

Hitting back at BJP, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that “real intent” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi behind marking August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was to “use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles”.

“Modern-day Savarkars and Jinnahs are continuing their efforts to divide the nation,” he said in a series of tweets.

The tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate & prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated 2 nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, "I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined".

Last year, PM Modi declared that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day annually to remind the youth of the sufferings and sacrifices of freedom fighters during India’s struggle for Independence. Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister also tweeted the video to mark the day.

In his tweets, Ramesh, in what seems like a response to the video, said the tragedy of partition cannot be “misused” to fuel hate and prejudice. In a counter narrative, the Congress leader blamed Hindu nationalist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for the partition and said, “The truth is Savarkar originated 2 nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, “I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined”.

He asked if PM also recall Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, who championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose, and who sat in free India’s first Cabinet “while the tragic consequences of Partition were becoming evident.”

“The Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others who were untiring in their efforts to unite the nation. The politics of hate will be defeated,” the Congress MP said.