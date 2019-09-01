New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday launched another attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of “taking money from ISI”.

In a highly controversial statement, Singh said, “Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan’s ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood.”

#WATCH MP: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, “Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan’s ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood.” (31.08) pic.twitter.com/NPxltpaRZA — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019



This is, however, not the first time the senior Congress leader lashed at the Saffron outfit. “BJP leaders arrested for spying for Pakistan’s ISI should get a strict punishment under the NSA (National Security Act). Shame on you Shivraj, your disciples turned out to be Pakistani agents and you tried to get them out on bail. Who is the traitor?” Singh had tweeted in August.

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has been under fire since five persons including Bajrang Dal leader Balram Singh were arrested in a terror funding case. The Anti Terror Squad of Madhya Pradesh police had arrested five persons on August 21 in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, for suspected links with a terror-funding racket managed by Pakistani operatives.

Two years ago, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Dhruv Saxena was arrested in a similar case of espionage and terror-funding in Satna. Balram Singh was also a part of this gang. The accused later got bail.