New Delhi: BJP's former National Secretary and ex-Bengal President Rahul Sinha on Saturday hinted at rebellion hours after BJP announced its new team of the party's national national office-bearers. He said that in the next 10 to 12 days, he will make his stand about his removal known. "In the next 10 to 12 days, I will make myself clear… I will also clear my next step," he said, hinting at a rebellion in a video message.

In the BJP team reshuffle, former Trinamool Congress leader Anupam Hazra got promoted as one of the national secretaries, while Sinha was removed from the post.

Hitting out at Hazra's elevation without naming him, Sinha said, "For 40 years, I have served the BJP as a soldier, from the very beginning. Today I had to be removed because a TMC leader had to be accommodated. There can not be anything more sad than this."

Taking a further dig at the BJP, Sinha sarcastically called it a “gift”.

Hazra was a young Trinamool lawmaker who had his allegiance to Mukul Roy. After Roy’s exit from the party, Hazra has been in touch with Roy.

In March last year, he along with Congress’ Dulal Chandra and CPM’s Khagen Murmu joined the saffron party in Delhi.

With West Bengal set to go to the polls next year, the elevation of Roy and Hazra clearly hasn’t gone down well with Sinha.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the central BJP reaches out to him or waits for his “next step”.

(With agency inputs)