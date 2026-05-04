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BJP supporters chant Jai Shri Ram slogans near Mamata Banerjees residence in Kalighat as saffron camp heads for a historic win in Bengal

BJP supporters chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans near Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat as saffron camp heads for a historic win in Bengal

In a video message issued during the counting of votes, the TMC supremo appealed to party workers to stay put and not to lose morale. "I appeal to everyone that neither TMC candidates nor counting agents should abandon counting centres," she said.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee (File)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a massive victory in the West Bengal elections, with trends showing the saffron camp leading in over 190 seats. As the trends indicate a strong BJP wave, a video has also gone viral on social media in which BJP supporters can be seen chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

BJP raising Jai Shri Ram slogans infront of Mamata Banerjee's residence pic.twitter.com/g7uAynEOmE — Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) May 4, 2026

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee urged TMC candidates and agents to remain vigilant and not to leave counting centres, alleging that there was a “game plan” by the BJP and the Election Commission to show the saffron party taking a lead in the early trends of counting.

In a video message issued during the counting of votes, the TMC supremo appealed to party workers to stay put and not to lose morale. “I appeal to everyone that neither TMC candidates nor counting agents should abandon counting centres,” she said.

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As trends on the Election Commission website indicated the BJP leading in 188 seats against the TMC’s 94, Banerjee maintained that her party was still ahead in a significant number of constituencies. “We are still ahead in 170 seats, but I request everyone not to lose hope,” she said, adding that there were “around 70 to 100 seats where we are leading, but they are not sharing the data of those seats”.

“A false narrative is being spread,” she alleged. The chief minister accused the Election Commission of “not declaring results or leads” in areas where the TMC was ahead. “This is a game plan by the EC and the BJP as it (poll panel) is not declaring results or leads in areas where we are leading,” she said.

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