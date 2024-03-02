BJP To Announce First List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Shortly: Sources

The top brass of the party held a late-night meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The first list is likely to include over 100 candidates.

BJP First List: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday at a press conference, says livemint.com.

BJP's first list is likely to feature the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

BJP’s first list is likely to feature the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda, along with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, deliberated on crucial Lok Sabha seats. The presence of key state leaders added significance to the discussions. Notable attendees included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Besides, Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and party in-charges of various states, co-election in-charges and top leaders of the State Core Committee formed regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were also present in the CEC meet.

The first round of BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was held on Thursday where its members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deliberated at the BJP headquarters in Delhi to finalise candidates across 17 states in which a decision regarding 155 seats was made.

Reports quoting sources indicated that decision regarding Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Uttarakhand was made during the Thursday meeting. Discussions were held with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the names of candidates in the meeting, reported livemint.com.

Reports quoting sources indicated that decision regarding Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Uttarakhand was made during the Thursday meeting. Discussions were held with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the names of candidates in the meeting, reported livemint.com.

Assam Lok Sabha seats were also discussed, said BJP sources adding that out of the 14 seats, the BJP is likely to contest 11 seats. Union Minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to be fielded from Dibrugarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday which could very well end up as the Modi government’s last such exercise during the second term of the BJP-led NDA dispensation as the poll panel is likely to announce the schedule for the general elections in a couple of weeks.

As per an official notice, the meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in the national capital New Delhi.

