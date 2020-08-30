New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 on September 17. However, in the wake of grim situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, no major celebration or gathering have been scheduled. But like the last few years, this time too, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to commemorate Modi’s birthday by observing ‘Seva Saptah’ (service week) from September 14-20. Also Read - PM Modi to Address Nation Through 68th Mann ki Baat Today

During 'Seva Saptah' , the saffron party will be distributing masks, sanitizers and medicines. Workers would also organise various health check-up plans — blood donation, eye check-up and operation camps for the needy people across the country. If reports are to be believed, BJP's national president JP Nadda is reviewing the plan.

Besides, a number of programmes such as exhibitions showcasing the social work done by PM Modi will also be organised in every district by BJP workers.

Last year, PM Modi had visited Ahmedabad, his home state and met his nonagenarian mother, Hiraben, in Gujarat’s Raisan village. He had also visited Sardar Sarovar Dam to witness the water level reach its highest capacity at 138.68 metres. The entire dam was illuminated on the occasion of his birthday.

Since his election in 2014, the Prime Minister has always celebrated his birthday in a unique manner. On his 64th birthday, he simply met his mother Hareeba, touched her feet and sought blessings. In 2015, Modi visited a military exhibition in Shauryanjali to mark the golden jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak War. In 2017, he inaugurated the Narmada Dam and dedicated it amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.