New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s birthday on September 17 by observing ‘Seva Saptah’ or serve the people week from September 14 to 20.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Fit India movement and urged the nation to look at health goals more seriously, invoked their passion for “fitter India” and asked people not to take the elevator to success.

Coming just days after Team India recorded a historic win against West Indies in the Caribbean, and ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu became the first Indian to clinch gold at the World Championships, apart from three golds at the Para-Badminton World Championships, Modi wanted the entire nation to make India a ‘fit’ nation.

Launching the nation-wide movement at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex here, health enthusiast Modi encouraged people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

The day also marked the 114th birth anniversary of Mayor Dhyan Chand that is celebrated as National Sports Day in India.

With IANS inputs