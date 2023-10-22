Home

BJP To Release ‘Second List’ Of Candidates For Telangana Polls After Dasara: Kishan Reddy

Rajnath Singh with G Kishan Reddy and party leaders at a public meeting in Huzurabad (Photo: ANI)

Telangana Assembly Elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of 52 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. The party president, G Kishan Reddy, has said that the second list will be released after the Dasara festival. He also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for the party in the state towards the end of the month, as per a report carried by news agency ANI.

BJP’s First List Of 52 Candidates Released

“The BJP’s first list of 52 candidates has been released and the central election committee will announce the second list after Dasara”, he said, adding the poll campaign of the party will be intensified after Dasara.

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured on Sunday in the BJP’s first list of 52 candidates. Amit Shah will be visiting the state on October 27 while Yogi Adityanath will be coming in the last week of October, Reddy said. Amit Shah launched the BJP’s poll campaign by addressing a public meeting at Adilabad and a ‘professionals and intellectuals meeting’ in the city on October 10.

BJP Attacks BRS Over “Corrupt And Family Rule”

Attacking the ruling BRS and Congress over “corrupt and family rule”, Reddy, who is also the union minister, said the BRS and the Congress are twins when it comes to “family rule and corruption”.

“We are fighting dynastic and corrupt rule. We will put the anti-BRS climate in favour of BJP. We will undertake a door-to-door campaign and meet voters,” the Telangana BJP chief said, and he requested that the electorate give them a chance as an alternative to BRS and Congress. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, have addressed BJP campaign rallies in different parts of the state recently.

(With inputs from agencies)

