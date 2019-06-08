Agartala: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav, on Friday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will break the record of the Congress party for the longest-serving party in power and BJP will remain in power when the country will witness its 100 years of independence.

Addressing the party’s victory rally at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, Tripura, the BJP leader claimed that the party did not use military achievements to win the general election.

“We got a massive victory because we succeeded in stopping communal unrest, corruption, building a strong India and introducing financial stability in the last five years,” Madhav said. “Our party did not use military achievements to make it to the Parliament,” he added.

Ram Madhav, BJP in Tripura: If there’s any party which has been in power for longest duration, it’s Congress – from 1950 to 1977. I assure you that Modi ji is going to break that record…There will be BJP in power till the time we enter 100th yr of independence in 2047. (07.06) pic.twitter.com/deWi8s8FjB — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

“The BJP government, under Narendra Modi ji’s stewardship, will go a long way. We are confident that the party will still be in power in 2047 when the country will celebrate the centenary year of Independence,” Madhav said. “Nationalism is in the BJP’s DNA,” he added.

At the rally, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Dev highlighted his year-long work and asked the party workers to appeal to the voters, who did not vote for BJP, to support the party in the upcoming panchayat elections.

