Chennai: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for discriminating a particular community based on its religion.

Chidambaram, on one of the most debated issues of Article 370, said that the BJP abrogated the special status because Kashmir was a Muslim majority region.

“Had there been a Hindu majority in Kashmir, BJP wouldn’t have touched it (Article 370), but because there is a Muslim majority in Kashmir, they abrogated it,” said Chidambaram.

Chidambaram had raised his concerns in Rajya Sabha over the government’s move and had also urged to rethink the decision to convert the state of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory.

On Thursday, Chidambaram in a series of tweets had voiced his concern over the sentiment prevailing in Kashmir against the Central government after the abrogation of the special status of J&K.

He quoted IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal from J&K who had called the government’s actions on J&K as “the biggest betrayal”.

Chidambaram said that if Shah Faesal, a civil services examination topper, calling the government’s actions on Jammu and Kashmir as ‘the biggest betrayal’ then what must millions of ordinary people of the state think of it.

He also wondered whether ‘muscular nationalism’ has resolved any conflict anywhere in the world.

Shah Faesal, leader of People’s movement party, in a Facebook post, said that all political parties are together on challenging these ‘unconstitutional laws’ that have deprived them of their history and identity.