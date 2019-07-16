Bengaluru: With the trust vote a couple of days ago and the Supreme Court hearing resignations of rebel MLAs, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) government in the state. (Also read: Rebel MLA Stands Ground, Says Won’t Take Back Resignation)

This latest accusation comes in the wake of former Karnataka minister and Congress MLA Roshan Baig being detained by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the IMA money laundering case from Kempegowda International Airport. Baig himself has moved the high court against his detention.

His detention follows IMA prime accused Mansoor Khan’s allegation that the former minister took Rs 400 crore from him but did not return it.

Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to claim that a BJP legislator was present with Baig on a chartered plane. He said the presence of the MLA proved the party’s involvement in trying to topple the government.

BJP’s Yogeshwar was present at the time there.Its a shame that @BJP4Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the #IMA case. This clearly shows #BJP‘ s direct involvement in destabilizing the govt through horse trading.2/2@INCIndia @INCKarnataka — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) July 16, 2019

Meanwhile, the BJP has continued to rubbish the CM’s charges. It said Kumaraswamy was using the state machinery to save his government, which is on life support after the resignations of MLAs.

Taking to Twitter, the state unit tweeted, “CM HD Kumaraswamy is using the state machinery to save his government now. Roshan Baig was given time till July 19 to appear before SIT. This shows how the state government is blackmailing and treating their own MLAs using the institutions.”

It said that everything was fine till Baig supported the government. However, the minute he withdrew his support, said the BJP, “opportunist CM started using state machinery to blackmail MLA”.

CM @hd_kumaraswamy met @rroshanbaig at Taj west end on the night of July 12th. Everything was fine until Mr Baig pledged his support to Kumaraswamy’s govt but the minute he withdrew his support opportunist @hd_kumaraswamy started using state Machineries to blackmail the MLA https://t.co/NXgF4xpXok — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 16, 2019

It also went on to ask Kumaraswamy why, if Baig was an accused, did the CM meet him on July 12. “Should the CM not come out in open and explain his secret meeting?” it asked.

Baig has attacked party leaders Siddaramaiah and state president Dinesh Gundu Rao for the Congress’ poor show in the Lok Sabha election. He was later suspended for his “anti-party” activities.