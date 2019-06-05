New Delhi: Upping the ante against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may not be able to complete its term and the government in the state would fall on its own.

Speaking to the media, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “I don’t think Mamata ji will go on till 2021, saying anything now would be premature, we are preparing for 2021 but this government will fall on its own.”

Terming Banerjee ‘an arrogant administrator’, the BJP leader said that the TMC has lost its golden opportunity to serve the people of Bengal, despite being voted to power for two consecutive terms.

Referring to the Lok Sabha Election 2019 results in which the BJP bagged 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal and the TMC could manage to win only 22, Vijayvargiya said, “We have won hearts and blessings of masses. In victory, we should be more humble and grounded. We should not be arrogant. The masses are watching us. The people of Bengal have ensured our victory that means they have given us added responsibilities.”

“The victory we have achieved this time in Bengal is the penultimate step, the final step would be when we win the assembly elections In Bengal,” he said, contending that arrogance has led to the TMC’s doomsday in Bengal.

He also criticised Banerjee for losing her cool over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants and wondered whether uttering the phrase was a crime in the state. “Is chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ a crime in Bengal? Why is it a crime, we would like Banerjee and the TMC leaders to explain,” he asked.