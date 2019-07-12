New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.

“BJP is using the money to bring down the government in the states. We have to accept this fact. They have been doing that and we saw that in the North East as well,” Gandhi told reporters while leaving from Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court, after he was granted bail, in connection with criminal defamation suit filed against him by ADC bank and its chairman.

Rahul Gandhi on political developments in Karnataka: BJP uses money to bring down state Govts, they have been doing that. We saw that in the North east as well. pic.twitter.com/gqEav98XeU — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

Notably, Gandhi’s reaction comes hours after Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy declared that he was ‘ready to prove majority in the House’. As I am ready to seek trust vote to prove my government has majority, I request you to fix date and time to move it in the House,” the Chief Minister told speaker in the Assembly on the first day of the 10-day Monsoon session.

Furthermore, Kumaraswamy stated he was also ready to face a trial of strength in the Assembly if the BJP moved a no-confidence motion. “I leave it to you to decide if I should seek trust-vote or face a no-confidence motion on the floor of this House when you fix the date and time. I can continue as Chief Minister after the floor test in view of the prevailing political situation caused by the spate of resignations by some of our legislators,” ,” HDK told the speaker in Kannada.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered status quo in the matter of resignation and disqualification of 10 MLAs and set the next date of hearing for July 16. Headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the three-judge bench of the top court, gave the Speaker additional time on his plea to modify its Thursday order to decide on the resignations by Friday.