Dehradun: In a disciplinary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand on Friday expelled 90 members from the party for ‘indulging in anti-party activities.’ Here is the complete list of the names of members expelled:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand has expelled 90 members from the party for 'indulging in anti-party activities.' pic.twitter.com/LhzX0GZgKO — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

The action was taken by state BJP president Ajay Bhatt on the basis of reports furnished by organisational committees constituted at the district level, state BJP General Secretary Rajendra Bhandari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“They have been stripped of their party posts and their expulsion will soon follow,” he said.

The move comes after BJP expelled 40 of its office bearers in party’s Uttarakhand unit from their organisational posts for indulging in anti-party activities on Sunday. They were also charged with filing nominations for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state against the candidates supported by the BJP. Some of the members who were expelled include Rajnish Sharma, Meera Raturi, Mohan Singh Bisht, Mahesh Bagri, Pramila Uniyal and Bhavan Singh, among others, according to a list of all the 40 names tweeted by ANI.

This latest move comes over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held crucial “discipline sessions” with party lawmakers, as reported by NDTV. The sessions held by PM Modi had come after Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP veteran Kailash Vijayvargiya and an MLA from Madhya Pradesh, assaulted an official with a cricket bat.

In a similar incident in August, the BJP expelled four-time lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping an Unnao teen and threatening her family, amid public outcry. The party had also expelled lawmaker Pranav Singh Champion for six years after he was seen dancing on a Bollywood number with guns.

It is worth noting that these expulsions have come at a time when the BJP is all set to fight Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.