Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the Centre for wanting to develop an ecosystem where there is no place for democracy, reported news agency ANI.

“I think BJP wants to develop an ecosystem of itself where there is no place for democracy,” Mufti said. Also Read - Operation All-Out: Security Forces Within Striking Distance of Eradicating Terrorism in Kashmir

The PDP leader, who was recently released after 14 months of detention, also slammed the BJP government for the abrogation of Article 370.

“Until & unless the Kashmir issue is resolved, the problem will remain and persist. As long as they do not reinstate Article 370 the issue won’t be resolved. Ministers will come and go. Simply conducting elections is no solution to the problem,” she said.

The 61-year-old politician affirmed that the Modi government is trying to “get to her” and “ban her party”.

They are trying to get to me. They want to ban my party. Because I raise my voice. I am repeatedly told that Article 370 is being talked about since my release. But what can I do about that: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/OIiPHUOcSu — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Notably, Mufti on Saturday said that she was illegally detained and her daughter Iltija had been placed under house arrest.

Mufti was among the several leaders who had been taken into preventive custody hours before the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on August 5, 2019. She was released on October 13 this year.

(With ANI inputs)