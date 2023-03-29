Home

News

India

BJP Washing Machine: Mamata Banerjee’s Laundry Act on Stage To Protest Against Saffron Party

BJP Washing Machine: Mamata Banerjee’s Laundry Act on Stage To Protest Against Saffron Party

"Since this is the government of the TMC, I will say that I am conducting this demonstration on behalf of my party and not for the state government. You can see my party's symbol," Banerjee said from the dais.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is often being accused by the Opposition to be a washing machine where a corrupt person comes out “clean” after joining the saffron camp. Replicating the same allegation, more in action though, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is her two-day sit-in protest against the BJP-led union government for not disbursing funds to the state, on Wednesday used an outsized washing machine prop labeled ‘BJP’. In a video posted by the TMC’s official Twitter handle, Mamata can be seen putting in a ‘black cloth’ in the washing machine and pulls out a ‘white cloth’ – symbolizing that every corrupt person comes out “clean” after joining the saffron party.

“Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial calls out @BJP4India’s hypocrisy. Under BJP’s rule, the opposition is endlessly harassed by Central Agencies. But the minute an opposition leader joins the BJP, they become innocent as a lamb.That’s the magic of BJP WASHING MACHINE!,” TMC wrote.

You may like to read

Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial calls out @BJP4India’s hypocrisy. Under BJP’s rule, the opposition is endlessly harassed by Central Agencies. But the minute an opposition leader joins the BJP, they become innocent as a lamb. That’s the magic of BJP WASHING MACHINE! pic.twitter.com/Z4hbvQQ5U0 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 29, 2023

CM Mamata Banerjee said the two-day sit-in that she started to protest was on behalf of her party, Trinamool Congress, and not on part of the state government. Stating that she is doing a “double duty” (as West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo), Banerjee showed a copy of the Constitution at the protest site and said that the demonstration is also to “save India, save democracy”.

“People were asking me whether I am demonstrating on behalf of the state government or the Trinamool Congress. I would like to tell them that I have two responsibilities. I am the CM of West Bengal and also the TMC chairperson. So, as a chief minister when I see the people of my state suffer, it’s my responsibility to look into that.

“Since this is the government of the TMC, I will say that I am conducting this demonstration on behalf of my party and not for the state government. You can see my party’s symbol,” Banerjee said from the dais.

The TMC supremo commenced her sit-in in front of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue on Red Road here earlier in the day to protest against the Centre’s alleged “stoppage” of funds to the state for MGNREGA and other schemes of the housing and road departments.

Banerjee, accompanied by senior party leaders Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Subrata Bakshi, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Chandrima Bhattacharya, reached the venue around noon.

“I am doing double duty. We have several ministers of the state government here. But unlike the BJP, I am not using my government’s funds (to stage this demonstration).

“You can see that we have kept a copy of the Constitution’ here. So, we must remember that the copy is kept here by those who have respect for it, the democracy and secularism of the nation… From here, I will give a call for ‘save India, save democracy’,” she said.

The sit-in will continue till 7 pm on Thursday.

Since the CM will not go to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ during the demonstration programme, a temporary office was opened at the venue so that the administrative work is not hampered.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.