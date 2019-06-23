New Delhi: For the second year, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to observe the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, reacting to Mamata’s decision said that observing the death anniversary and following his thinking are two different things.

“Mamata ji is observing his death anniversary, I thank her. But she should also follow his thinking so that violence, especially political violence, ends in WB,” said Vijayvargiya.

“The manner in which she is getting BJP workers killed for vendetta is not in line with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s thinking. His politics was one which unites the nation. Mamata ji’s politics is one which divides the nation,” he further added.

Last year, the West Bengal government had remembered Mukherjee, considered a great visionary and a patriot, on his 65th death anniversary.

In 2018, Mukherjee’s bust at the crematorium was vandalised by a group of Left radicals. The State government had replaced the damaged bust with a bronze one and arrested four persons in this connection who admitted that the bust was vandalised in protest against the desecration of two statues of Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in Tripura.

(With Agency Inputs)