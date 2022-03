Kathua: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will fulfill its promise of liberating Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) just like it fulfilled its promise of abrogating Article 370.Also Read - Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praises India's Independent Foreign Policy Amid Russia-Ukraine War

“People don’t understand that when BJP promises somethings it fulfills. When we used to talk about the Abrogation of Article 370 people used to make fun of us but we fulfilled our promise. Similarly, it is our promise that we will liberate the part of Jammu and Kashmir which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan,” Singh said at even where he unveiled a 20-feet statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh in J&K’s Kathua. Also Read - Missile System Reliable & Safe, Says Rajnath Singh; Orders High-Level Inquiry on Accidental Firing in Pak

“Parliament passed a resolution unanimously in 1994, emphasizing that Pakistan must vacate parts of J&K under its illegal occupation. It is our promise to liberate PoJK,” Union Minister added.

Remembering the promise made by late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 1980 that one-day BJP will form government at the Centre, Singh said “people used to make fun of that too.”

“Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to fulfil every promise made by the party,” he said.

Union Minister made the comments on Sunday after unveiling a 20-ft statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)