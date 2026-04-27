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BJP will punish TMCs goons after May 4: Amit Shah says central forces will stay in West Bengal for 60 days after polls

‘BJP will punish TMC’s goons after May 4’: Amit Shah says central forces will stay in West Bengal for 60 days after polls

Amit Shah mentioned that the central forces will remain in West Bengal for 60 days after elections and assured voters of safety. Scroll down for details.

Amit Shah (File)

West Bengal Assembly Election: As West Bengal is all set to enter phase 2 of voting, scheduled for April 29, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has made a huge statement. He stated that the central forces will continue to remain in the state for 60 days after the end of the assembly election in the state. The statement was given on Monday, i.e., April 29, to assure the voters of safety and security while voting in West Bengal. Shah, while addressing a public gathering after a roadshow in Behala, asked the voters to make sure that they vote without any fear during the final phase of the polling, scheduled for April 29.

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Amit Shah’s statement

“Brothers and sisters, go and vote on the 29th, do not worry about Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee’s) goons. The Election Commission has deployed CAPF at every nook and corner, and I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power after the elections, central forces will remain here for 60 more days,” said Amit Shah on Monday.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the central forces will remain in the state to ensure that the voting happens peacefully across the state. He targeted the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, and said that after the result of May 4, the central forces will remain to maintain law and order.

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The leader led a huge roadshow in Behala and Chandannagar, which attracted huge crowds of people. Alongside this, the party workers were also seen raising slogans and waving the flags during the campaigning.

Shah’s warning against violence

In a strong statement given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 27, he warned against the possibility of any attempt to intimidate voters in the state. He also added that strict action would be taken against the individuals who get involved in the political violence after the time of election.

He added, “I want to warn Didi’s goons in Chandannagar – do not step out to intimidate voters on April 29. After May 4, the BJP will punish the culprits and hang them upside down.”

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West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

Amit Shah’s statement comes at a time, when the state is all set to enter the second round of voting, scheduled to happen on April 29, with vote counting on May 4.

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