‘BJP Will Rule India Like Putin In Russia’, Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress President has shared his apprehension that if BJP is re-elected in these elections, the party will rule India like 'Putin in Russia'. Here's what Mallikarjun Kharge said...

New Delhi: The different political parties in India have started preparing for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 that are scheduled to take place in the coming months. The parties have begun their election campaigns and programmes to garner the attention and then eventually the votes of the general public. Ahead of the General Elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed his concern about how this election is the last chance for the people of India to ‘save democracy’ because if Narendra Modi is re-elected, ‘BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia’. Here’s what the Congress President said…

