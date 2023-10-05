Home

BJP Will Sweep 2025 Bihar Polls, PM Modi Will Secure Majority: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third term after securing a majority in next years Lok Sabha elections.

BJP National President JP Nadda gestures during the Kailashpati Mishra birth centenary celebration, in Patna on Thursday. Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey, Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and party MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha and other dignitaries also seen. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will wrest power from the Nitish Kumar-led coalition regime in the 2025 Bihar polls and form government in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Patna after attending the centenary celebration of Kailashpati Mishra , one of the founding members of the BJP, Giriraj Singh also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third term after securing a majority in next years Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP will form government in 2025 (in Bihar) and will make Prime Minister Narendra Modi win in 2024 with a majority,” the Union Minister said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says,"….The BJP will form government in 2025 (in Bihar) and will make Prime Minister Narendra Modi win in 2024 with a majority…" pic.twitter.com/5fSJ1XQcZl — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda asserted that the party will sweep the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar next year and win all 40 seats in the state. Nadda also expressed confidence that the BJP will also form the government without any coalition partners in the Nitish Kumar-ruled state in the state assembly polls which are scheduled to take place in 2025.

Speaking in Patna at birth centenary celebration of Kailashpati Mishra, Nadda said the best tribute to one of the party’s founding fathers would be to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and form the a solo government in the state.

‘”Humne dusro ke kandhe par baithna chor diya hai, ab khud ke kandhe majboot kar ke, apni sarkar banayenge Bihar mein. (We have stopped sitting on shoulders of others, now by strengthening our own shoulders, we will form our own government in Bihar),” Nadda told the gathering in Patna.

The BJP president also asserted that his party has always worked for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), unlike the rival Congress which sat on the report of Mandal Commission.

Nadda made the statement amid the backdrop of the findings of a caste survey which was released recently, triggering speculations of a countrywide consolidation of OBCs and EBCs who have been found to account for more than 60 per cent of the state’s population.

The BJP president, whose party is viewed as pro-upper caste, mocked the Congress for its advocacy of a nationwide caste census, reminding it that the recommendations of the Mandal Commission were implemented by the BJP-supported government of V P Singh “because Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi chose to sit on the report for years”.

He also said, “The Congress-led UPA, of which Lalu Prasad’s RJD was a part, did not think of according constitutional status to the National Commission for OBCs. That was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, during his government, four lakh OBC students have been admitted to central schools across the country”.

“We must, however, remember that Modi considers poverty itself to be a form of caste. And his government has helped 12 crore poor people to enter the middle-income group. This is not my claim. The International Monetary Fund said this,” the BJP president asserted.

In the last five years, the number of people living in extreme poverty has been reduced to less than one per cent of the population, Nadda claimed.

He also alleged that the INDIA coalition was formed to “protect political dynasties and those involved in corruption”.

(With PTI inputs)

