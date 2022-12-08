live

BJP WINNER IN GUJARAT ELECTION 2022: BJP Grabs Dharampur, Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada, Umbergaon | RESULTS UPDATES

BJP WINNER IN GUJARAT ELECTION 2022: BJP Grabs Dharampur, Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada, Umbergaon | RESULTS UPDATES

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:18 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik

Dharampur (ST) election result, Valsad election result, Pardi election result, Kaprada (ST) election result, Umbergaon (ST) election result, gujarat election result 2022, gujarat assembly elections result, election result gujarat, gujarat 2022 election, gujarat assembly elections result, election result, gujarat election date, election results, election results gujarat, gujarat election 2022 date, gujarat 2022 election, gujarat election poll, gujarat election exit poll, gujarat election, election result, Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022, Assembly Election Gujarat 2022, Gujarat Polls 2022 Assembly Elections, Gujarat election date, election results, election results gujarat, gujarat election 2022 date
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Dharampur (ST), Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada (ST), Umbergaon (ST) results. 

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The voting for the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 took place in two phases on December 01 and December 05 respectively. Citizens cast their votes for 89 seats out of a total of 182 in phase 1 and the for the rest 93 in phase 2. The counting of votes took place on Thursday, December 08, 2022. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grabbed 157 seats out of a total of 182 seats in the state.

Also Read:

Dharampur, Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada, Umbergaon were bagged by BJP. This leads to BJP extending its 27-year rule in the state for the 8th term.

As per the exit polls results, BJP is set to win in the state by garnering more than 110 seats, followed by Congress and with AAP hanging by the thread. However, this time, the Aam Admi Party, in the wake of putting up a stellar show in Punjab, has triangulated the battle. So far the contest has remained limited to two major national parties, BJP and INC.

In the last 2017 elections, Congress was the main challenger, and the party put up a good show against the ruling BJP. While the BJP bagged 99 seats, just a little more than the halfway mark, the Congress ended up with 77 seats.

Arvind Chhotubhai Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Dharampur seat by defeating Ishvarbhai Dhedabhai Patel of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 22,246 votes in the previous elections. In 2020 by-election polls, Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Kaprada seat by defeating Babubhai Jivlabhai Patel of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 47, 066 votes.

Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Dharampur (ST), Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada (ST), and Umbergaon (ST) results.

Live Updates

  • 4:18 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE Blog have now ended. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news updates.

  • 4:14 PM IST

    BJP wins a total of 157 seats out of 182 in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Congress grabs 16 seats, AAP manages to get 5 seats.
    GUJARAT ASSEMBLY Election Results Updates

  • 3:59 PM IST

    BJP Wins Kaprada constituency; Gujarat Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates:

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari wins
    in Kaprada constituency. He defeated Indian National Congress (INC)’s Vasantbhai
    Barjulbhai Patel by a margin of 32,968 votes.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    BJP Wins Umbergaon; LIVE UPDATES on Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022:
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai wins in Umbergaon constituency.     He defeated Indian National Congress (INC)’s Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Vadvi by a margin of 64,786 votes.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    BJP Wins Big in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 by grabbing 157 seats out of 182. Congress wins 16 and AAP manages to get 5.

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates on Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022:
    BJP grabs Pardi, Dharampur, Valsad; leading in Umbergaon and Kaprada

  • 12:51 PM IST

    GUJARAT ASSEMBLY RESULTS LIVE UPDATES: BJP Grabs Pardi constituency by 65,523 margin of votes

    BJP wins Pardi constituency in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. BJP candidate Kanubhai Desai garners 79669 votes whereas Jayshreeben of INC gets 14146 votes.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Massive Victory for BJP in Valsad Constituency in GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: BJP WON BY A MARGIN OF 71,426 VOTES

    BJP candidate Bharatbhai Patel has won the Valsad constituency with 83770 votes. Congress candidate got 12344 votes.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE GUJARAT Election Result BJP Leading in Dharampur Constituency:
    BJP candidate Arvind Chhotubhai Patel is leading with 53018 votes. Congress candidate Kishanbhai Patel has got 21135 votes.

  • 11:43 AM IST
    BJP CREATES MASSIVE HISTORY in GUJARAT – Live Election Result Counting Updates: BJP leads on 159 seats while Congress is at 15 seats, AAP gets 5, and 3 go to others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:34 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:18 PM IST