BJP WINNER IN GUJARAT ELECTION 2022: BJP Grabs Dharampur, Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada, Umbergaon | RESULTS UPDATES

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: The voting for the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 took place in two phases on December 01 and December 05 respectively. Citizens cast their votes for 89 seats out of a total of 182 in phase 1 and the for the rest 93 in phase 2. The counting of votes took place on Thursday, December 08, 2022. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grabbed 157 seats out of a total of 182 seats in the state.

Dharampur, Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada, Umbergaon were bagged by BJP. This leads to BJP extending its 27-year rule in the state for the 8th term.

As per the exit polls results, BJP is set to win in the state by garnering more than 110 seats, followed by Congress and with AAP hanging by the thread. However, this time, the Aam Admi Party, in the wake of putting up a stellar show in Punjab, has triangulated the battle. So far the contest has remained limited to two major national parties, BJP and INC.

In the last 2017 elections, Congress was the main challenger, and the party put up a good show against the ruling BJP. While the BJP bagged 99 seats, just a little more than the halfway mark, the Congress ended up with 77 seats.

Arvind Chhotubhai Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Dharampur seat by defeating Ishvarbhai Dhedabhai Patel of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 22,246 votes in the previous elections. In 2020 by-election polls, Jitubhai Harjibhai Chaudhari of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Kaprada seat by defeating Babubhai Jivlabhai Patel of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 47, 066 votes.

Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Dharampur (ST), Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada (ST), and Umbergaon (ST) results.

