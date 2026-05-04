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BJP Winners List LIVE: Fate of 126 Assam Assembly seats to be sealed as counting begins; Complete list here

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 BJP Winners List LIVE: The counting of postal ballots will begin at 8:00 AM, and EVM vote counting will commence across 14 dedicated tables per centre at 8:30 AM.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 8:11 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
BJP Winners List LIVE: Fate of 126 Assam Assembly seats to be sealed as counting begins; Complete list here

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 BJP Winners List LIVE: The counting of votes for the 126 seats in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 will begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8:00 AM. The BJP-led NDA is hoping for a hat-trick in Assam. EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts.

On Monday, the counting of postal ballots will begin at 8:00 AM, and EVM vote counting will commence across 14 dedicated tables per centre at 8:30 AM. Assam went to the polls in the first phase of the election on April 9. The BJP-led alliance is looking for a third straight victory in the polls in a state which has traditionally been a Congress bastion. Among the high-profile candidates are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP and the Congress state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi. Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Raijor Dal Chief and MP Akhil Gogoi.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Congress stitched a six-party alliance to prevent a split in the anti-BJP vote and present a united face in front of the people in the northeastern state. The state has 126 assembly seats. Exit polls projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term.

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As all parties anxiously await election results from across the country, voters, analysts, and political operatives will closely track the trends developing as the votes are counted. Major political players such as the BJP and Congress are competing with one another for dominance in many important constituencies.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

Once the first results have been released, everyone’s attention will turn to who will win by decisive margins and what the overall result of the elections will say about political sentiment and attitudes in the current period.

  1. Gossaigaon
  2. Dotma (ST)
  3. Kokrajhar
  4. Baokhungri
  5. Parbatjhora
  6. Golakganj
  7. Gauripur
  8. Dhubri
  9. Birsing Jarua
  10. Bilasipara
  11. Mankachar
  12. Jaleshwar
  13. Goalpara West (ST)
  14. Goalpara East
  15. Dudhnai (ST)
  16. Abhayapuri
  17. Srijangram
  18. Bongaigaon
  19. Sidli-Chirang (ST)
  20. Bijni
  21. Bhowanipur-Sorbhog
  22. Mandia
  23. Barpeta
  24. Sarukhetri
  25. Chenga
  26. Boko
  27. Chaygaon
  28. Palasbari
  29. Jalukbari
  30. Dispur
  31. Gauhati East
  32. Gauhati West
  33. Hajo
  34. Kamalpur
  35. Rangia
  36. Tamulpur
  37. Nalbari
  38. Barkhetry
  39. Dharmapur
  40. Barama (ST)
  41. Chapaguri (ST)
  42. Panery
  43. Kalaigaon
  44. Sipajhar
  45. Mangaldoi
  46. Dalgaon
  47. Udalguri (ST)
  48. Majbat
  49. Dhekiajuli
  50. Barchalla
  51. Tezpur
  52. Rangapara
  53. Sootea
  54. Biswanath
  55. Gohpur
  56. Behali
  57. Lakhimpur
  58. Dhakuakhana (ST)
  59. Dhemaji (ST)
  60. Jonai (ST)
  61. Moran
  62. Dibrugarh
  63. Lahowal
  64. Duliajan
  65. Tingkhong
  66. Naharkatia
  67. Chabua
  68. Tinsukia
  69. Digboi
  70. Margherita
  71. Doomdooma
  72. Sadiya
  73. Majuli (ST)
  74. Titabor
  75. Mariani
  76. Jorhat
  77. Teok
  78. Amguri
  79. Nazira
  80. Mahmara
  81. Sonari
  82. Thowra
  83. Sibsagar
  84. Bihpuria
  85. Naoboicha
  86. Lakhimpur West
  87. North Lakhimpur
  88. Morigaon
  89. Jagiroad (ST)
  90. Laharighat
  91. Raha (SC)
  92. Nagaon
  93. Barhampur
  94. Samaguri
  95. Kaliabor
  96. Rupahihat
  97. Dhing
  98. Batadraba
  99. Hojai
  100. Lumding
  101. Bokajan (ST)
  102. Howraghat (ST)
  103. Diphu (ST)
  104. Baithalangso (ST)
  105. Haflong (ST)
  106. Silchar
  107. Sonai
  108. Dholai (SC)
  109. Udharbond
  110. Lakhipur
  111. Barkhola
  112. Katigorah
  113. Karimganj North
  114. Karimganj South
  115. Badarpur
  116. Hailakandi
  117. Algapur
  118. Katlicherra
  119. Patharkandi
  120. Ratabari (SC)
  121. Patherkandi
  122. Ramkrishna Nagar
  123. Karimganj West
  124. South Karimganj
  125. Borkhola
  126. Silchar East

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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