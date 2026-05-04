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BJP Winners List LIVE: Fate of 126 Assam Assembly seats to be sealed as counting begins; Complete list here

BJP Winners List LIVE: Fate of 126 Assam Assembly seats to be sealed as counting begins; Complete list here

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 BJP Winners List LIVE: The counting of postal ballots will begin at 8:00 AM, and EVM vote counting will commence across 14 dedicated tables per centre at 8:30 AM.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 BJP Winners List LIVE: The counting of votes for the 126 seats in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 will begin today, May 4, 2026, at 8:00 AM. The BJP-led NDA is hoping for a hat-trick in Assam. EVMs, holding the electoral fates of 722 hopefuls from 126 assembly constituencies of the state, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts.

On Monday, the counting of postal ballots will begin at 8:00 AM, and EVM vote counting will commence across 14 dedicated tables per centre at 8:30 AM. Assam went to the polls in the first phase of the election on April 9. The BJP-led alliance is looking for a third straight victory in the polls in a state which has traditionally been a Congress bastion. Among the high-profile candidates are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP and the Congress state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi. Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Raijor Dal Chief and MP Akhil Gogoi.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Congress stitched a six-party alliance to prevent a split in the anti-BJP vote and present a united face in front of the people in the northeastern state. The state has 126 assembly seats. Exit polls projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term.

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As all parties anxiously await election results from across the country, voters, analysts, and political operatives will closely track the trends developing as the votes are counted. Major political players such as the BJP and Congress are competing with one another for dominance in many important constituencies.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

Once the first results have been released, everyone’s attention will turn to who will win by decisive margins and what the overall result of the elections will say about political sentiment and attitudes in the current period.

Gossaigaon Dotma (ST) Kokrajhar Baokhungri Parbatjhora Golakganj Gauripur Dhubri Birsing Jarua Bilasipara Mankachar Jaleshwar Goalpara West (ST) Goalpara East Dudhnai (ST) Abhayapuri Srijangram Bongaigaon Sidli-Chirang (ST) Bijni Bhowanipur-Sorbhog Mandia Barpeta Sarukhetri Chenga Boko Chaygaon Palasbari Jalukbari Dispur Gauhati East Gauhati West Hajo Kamalpur Rangia Tamulpur Nalbari Barkhetry Dharmapur Barama (ST) Chapaguri (ST) Panery Kalaigaon Sipajhar Mangaldoi Dalgaon Udalguri (ST) Majbat Dhekiajuli Barchalla Tezpur Rangapara Sootea Biswanath Gohpur Behali Lakhimpur Dhakuakhana (ST) Dhemaji (ST) Jonai (ST) Moran Dibrugarh Lahowal Duliajan Tingkhong Naharkatia Chabua Tinsukia Digboi Margherita Doomdooma Sadiya Majuli (ST) Titabor Mariani Jorhat Teok Amguri Nazira Mahmara Sonari Thowra Sibsagar Bihpuria Naoboicha Lakhimpur West North Lakhimpur Morigaon Jagiroad (ST) Laharighat Raha (SC) Nagaon Barhampur Samaguri Kaliabor Rupahihat Dhing Batadraba Hojai Lumding Bokajan (ST) Howraghat (ST) Diphu (ST) Baithalangso (ST) Haflong (ST) Silchar Sonai Dholai (SC) Udharbond Lakhipur Barkhola Katigorah Karimganj North Karimganj South Badarpur Hailakandi Algapur Katlicherra Patharkandi Ratabari (SC) Patherkandi Ramkrishna Nagar Karimganj West South Karimganj Borkhola Silchar East

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