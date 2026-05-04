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BJP Winners List LIVE: Fate of 294 West Bengal Assembly seats to be sealed as counting begins – Check full list of winners, losers here

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BJP Winners List LIVE: Fate of 294 West Bengal Assembly seats to be sealed as counting begins – Check full list of winners, losers here

According to several exit poll predictions, the BJP is expected to win more seats than the ruling TMC in West Bengal, where voter turnout reached a record high in both phases.

BJP Winners List LIVE: Fate of 294 West Bengal Assembly seats to be sealed as counting begins – Check full list of winners, losers here | Image: X

BJP Winners List LIVE, West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Results: The Assembly elections and repolling were completed in West Bengal amid violent incidents and tight security. Now, all eyes are on the result day. The Election Commission of India will conduct the counting of votes across the state on Monday, May 4. West Bengal recorded an overall voter turnout of 92.49 percent, surpassing 2011 Assembly elections. According to EC data, the state recorded a voter turnout of 92.47 percent, the highest ever this year and the highest witnessed in any Assembly or Lok Sabha election in the state. The state recorded 93.24 percent of women participation while male voter turnout stood at 91.74 percent. The Election Commission conducted voting for all 294 Assembly constituencies on April 9.

As per several exit polls predictions, the BJP is winning more seats than the ruling TMC in West Bengal, where polling touched a record high in both the phases.

Will Mamata Government Retain Power?

Today’s result will determine whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can hold on and retain her post. The 71-year-old politician is the chairperson of ruling TMC and three-term Chief Minister of West Bengal. However, most exit polls indicate that the saffron party has finally breached Mamata’s fort and taken the helm in the state for the first time.

Following the voting process, CM Banerjee issued a video message, claiming that TMC would cross the 200-seat mark in the state. She went further sans said TMC may even hit 230, even as the magic figure or the majority number is 148.

Congress, CPI (M) Fighting Separate Battle

Both the Congress and CPI(M)-led alliance failed to open their accounts in the previous Assembly elections, which were held in 2021. Both parties contested as part of an alliance.

This time, the grand old party is fighting on its own in West Bengal. It is expecting in banking seats in Malda, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur – three Muslim-dominated border districts.

The CPI (M) is contesting polls in alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF). The CPI (M) had ruled in West Bengal for 34 years before being ousted by the Mamata government in 2011.

Stay with India.com for the latest updates on the West Bengal election results 2026.

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