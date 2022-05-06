Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family of BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia, who was found dead on Friday, in Kashipur. Shah said “We will ensure that those behind murder of BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia are punished”.Also Read - Amit Shah To Meet Ganguly During His Bengal Visit? Mamata Banerjee Says, 'Will Tell Sourav To Feed Him Mishti Doi'

Yesterday TMC govt completed one year of its term. Today political murders have started in the state. BJP condemns the murder of Arjun Chowrasia. I met the grieving family, his grandmother was also beaten. BJP demands CBI inquiry into the incident: Union Home Minister

West Bengal | Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family of BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia, in Kashipur. He was found dead today in Kashipur. pic.twitter.com/98YvLcvx5X — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Union Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the incident and has sought a report from the West Bengal Govt: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the “murder” of BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia, in Kashipur, West Bengal

Earlier in the day, police removed protesters from the spot in Kashipur where BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia was found dead. The protesters were allegedly not allowing the body to be removed for postmortem.