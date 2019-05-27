Kolkata: A BJP worker was shot dead by unidentified assailants late Sunday night in Bhatapara of North 24 Parganas district. Security forces have been deployed in the area. An investigation has been started.

Reports say the incident took place at Kalitala area in ward no 7, under Jagaddal police station. Chandan Shaw was shot dead by unidentified miscreants when he was on his way home around 10.30 PM.

Sources said the incident occurred near Itbhata-Kalitala . They said while Shaw was returning home, four miscreants on two motorcycles accosted him. One of them fired from close range. Shaw was rushed to Bhatpara state general hospital where he was declared brought dead.

This comes close on the heels of another BJP worker, a close Smriti Irani aide, being killed in Amethi.

Surendra Singh, a former village head, was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men. At least 6-7 suspects were taken into custody by the police in connection with the case.

Fifty-year-old Singh, former head of Baraulia village, campaigned for Irani, his family revealed while alleging that Congress supporters were behind the crime. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh’s son said, “My father was a close aide of Smriti Irani and used to campaign 24/7. After she became MP, Vijay Yatra was carried out. I think some Congress supporters didn’t like it, we have suspicions on some people.”