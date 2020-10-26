Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were trying to hoist the national flag in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. News agency ANI has shared a video which showed the ruling party workers raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and hoisting ‘Tiranga‘ (tricolour) at the clock tower. Also Read - Article 370 Won't be Restored, Says BJP; Accuses Mufti of Disrespecting Indian Flag

Later, they (BJP workers) were also seen hoisting the national flag at the People's Democratic Party (PDP) office in the city.

#WATCH: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hoist the national flag at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Jammu. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/wCCYpzCDhA — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

This comes days after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had said that she won’t raise any other flag till the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

“Our relationship with our national flag is not independent of the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. When we get that flag, we will raise the Indian flag as well. Till the time we get back the flag that was robbed from us, we will not raise any other flag,” she told media persons, while addressing a press conference for the first time since being released from 14 months of detention.

Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP accused her of making ‘seditious remarks’. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina had urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of Mufti’s ‘seditious’ remarks.

“I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of (the) seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars”, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

He added, “We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted… and that is the national flag. If Kashmiri leaders are feeling insecure in India, they can go to Pakistan and China.”