New Delhi: Several Bharatiya Janata Party workers launched a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday over his recent remark on National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protest comes hours after the Delhi unit of the BJP filed a police complaint against the Delhi CM along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleging that they hurt the sentiments of the Poorvanchali community in the national capital with his comment on Delhi’s BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.