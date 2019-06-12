New Delhi: Kolkata police on Wednesday lathi-charged and released teargas shells at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly killing their party members in the state.

The BJP workers started marching in protests in Behari Ganguly Street after another party worker, Anil Singh from Englishbazar, Malda, was murdered and burnt allegedly by TMC workers. Anil had been missing for a couple of days.

Party workers across the state gathered and marched towards the Kolkata Police headquarters from Behari Ganguly Street and Lal Bazaar of Bashirhat area in Kolkata following the death of two party workers in West Bengal as a result of clashes against the state party.

#WATCH: Kolkata police baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. They were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against TMC govt. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/RxIGPSqBGd — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

During the protest, the Kolkata police barricaded and released teargas shells and water cannons at the angry protesters. BJP supporters retaliated by trying to break the barricades.

The two parties have recently witnessed massive political clashes in West Bengal after the Lok Sabha elections ended with the BJP making a landslide entry into the state winning 18 seats as opposed to the two seats won in 2014.

The bloody turmoil has caused the death of at least eight party workers while many more have been injured as both the parties continue their blame-game at each other.

BJP leader Babul Supriyo blamed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of provoking violence in the state. BJP leader Mukul Roy claims that four party members have been killed by TMC workers.

On the other hand, the TMC alleged that one of its workers, Qayum Mollah was stabbed to death while two others were thrown into the water by BJP workers.