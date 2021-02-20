Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth-wing leader Pamela Goswami was on Friday arrested with cocaine worth lakhs of rupees from south Kolkata’s upscale New Alipore area. Goswami is the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). She was arrested along with her friend Prabir Kumar Dey in her car. Also Read - Bhayankar Janloot Party: Congress Accuses BJP of Looting Country by Hiking Fuel Prices

Police said that around 100 gm of cocaine "worth a few lakh of rupees" was found in her handbag, and other parts of the car. The police made the arrest after receiving a tip-off. "She was involved in drug trafficking for quite some time. Today, we got information that she, along with her supplier Prabir, was reaching the spot to hand over the drugs to the purchasers," an official told PTI.

A team of policemen in eight vehicles surrounded Goswami's car and apprehended her, he said.

The BJP youth wing leader’s security guard was also arrested. An investigation has been launched into the matter and police are finding out if she was involved in any drug racket.

The BJP condemned the attack saying that Goswami was being framed. If she is found guilty, the law should take its course, the party added.

“We had earlier seen that the state police had named several BJP activists in arms cases. I do not have much information about this incident that is why I will not be able to say more. Pamela is a young girl. If she has done anything wrong, the law will take its course,” BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said.