New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to finalize and announce the names of the remaining candidates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Punjab at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday. The CEC meeting is currently underway at the party headquarters in the national capital.

A high-level BJP meeting was also held on Monday to discuss remaining candidates for the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and as per sources, around 80 sitting MLAs are likely to be dropped and seats changed for almost a dozen overall. The core committee meeting was held in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending. The Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Tuesday to give the final approval to the list.

So far, the BJP has announced 194 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 34 candidates for Punjab, however, no list of candidates has been released for Manipur as of now. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be completed in seven phases with UP being the first to go to the polls on February 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 whereas the voting will take place in Uttarakhand and Goa on February 14 and Punjab will go to polls on February 20. The counting of votes for all five poll-bound states will take place on March 10.